Canada: Shooting near Vancouver leaves ‘several victims’

Man with a gun.
According to authorities, the attack was on homeless people in Canada.
July 25, 2022, 11:49 AM
Police confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a shooting Monday in the center of a city near Vancouver.western Canada.
The “multiple shots” left “several victims,” said Rebecca Parslow, a spokeswoman for the Canadian police force in Langley, although she did not specify whether the affected people had died.
(Read: Video: Four-year-old boy shot police officers who arrested his father)
Parslow said police have arrested one suspect and are investigating whether more may be involved.
According to Canadian media, the man may have carried out a deliberate attack on the homeless in the city.
At around 6:15 a.m. local time, a public alert was issued mentioning “several crime scenes in downtown Langley,” a city of 130,000 in British Columbia, about 25 miles southeast of Vancouver.
The authorities indicated in the message that they had an “interaction with a suspect, but do not know at this time if others were involved.”
An hour later, a second alert was sent explaining that the suspect “was no longer a threat” and urging citizens to stay away as well.
The initial alert described a Caucasian man with dark hair, dressed in brown overalls and a blue and green T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With information from AFP
