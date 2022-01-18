The Canadian Department of Defense sent a detachment of special forces to Ukraine because of the fear of a conflict on the Russian-Ukrainian border, transmits TV channel Global News, citing sources.

The military department noted that the main task of the detachment is to develop a plan for the evacuation of Canadian diplomats in the event of an escalation of the situation on the border of the two states. So far, neither the Ministry of Defense nor the Canadian government has confirmed official information.

The channel called the presence of the Canadian military an attempt by NATO allies to contain the Russian “invasion” of Ukraine and determine ways to help Kiev.

Teaching since 2015

Special Operations Command spokeswoman Major Amber Bino noted that Canadian special forces have been training the Ukrainian military and passing on “instructor and leadership experience” for several years. At the same time, the last detachment, which went to Ukraine on January 9, will not conduct classes.

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command is part of a broader military effort to support Ukraine’s security forces. Amber BeanoSpokesperson for Canadian Special Operations Command

The Canadian Army has been teaching courses under Operation Unifier since 2015. Soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian army are training at the Yavoriv training ground in the Lviv region. The mission currently includes approximately 200 Canadian troops. In March 2019, the country’s government decided to extend the mission until spring 2022.

200military from Canada serve in Ukraine today under the Unifier program

In November 2021, Canada decided to increase its military contingent in Ukraine. Ottawa wanted to send several hundred troops there, transfer CF-18 fighters from Romania and send a warship to the Black Sea.

Do not visit Ukraine

On January 17, Canada’s Foreign Office advised its citizens to refrain from visiting Ukraine due to alleged ongoing Russian “aggression” and military build-up.

Avoid unnecessarily travel to Ukraine due to ongoing Russian “aggression” and military buildup in and around the country Government of Canada

The State Duma called these calls “pumping Russophobic sentiments.”

Statements of “aggression”

Western countries and Kiev have been accusing Moscow for the past few months of preparing an “invasion” of Ukraine. The Kremlin called such statements empty and unfounded.

Russia is never the first to attack anyone Dmitry Peskov press secretary of the President of Russia

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia does not pose a threat. He did not rule out that other states may undertake provocations to justify such statements.