The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeaushared this Thursday on his social networks that Canada is sending help to California to fight forest fires that hit a part of Los Angeles.

The relationship between Trudeau and the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, He is not going through his best moment after the Republican’s statements this Tuesday in which he suggested that Canada should annex his country. Trump also assured that the Canadian prime minister “knew this” and that is why he announced his resignation.

“Many people in Canada would love be the 51st state. The US can no longer support the huge trade deficits and subsidies that the Canadian country needs to stay afloat. “Justin Trudeau knew this and resigned,” he said. In that statement, the Republican added that he does not rule out resorting to military pressure measures to control the Panama Canal.

Despite this speech, Trudeau shared two messages on his X profile this Thursday, in support of Californians.

“We are not strangers”

Two fires are advancing uncontrollably, fueled by strong winds, keeping part of the city in a state of emergency. Los Angeleswith hundreds of thousands of people evacuated and the threat that the flames continue to spread quickly through areas where several homes and dozens of vehicles have already been burned, according to the first reports.

In this context, Trudeau has assured that “Canadians are thinking about all affected people in California by these wildfires, including the lives that have been tragically lost.

“We are no strangers to the challenge of wildfires, and California has been there to help our Canadian firefighters again and again. Canadian air tankers are already in action on the front lines. “We are prepared to provide more resources to our American neighbors,” added the prime minister.