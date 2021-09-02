For those who are thinking of changing of scene and looking for new job opportunities, Quebec, the largest of the Canadian provinces, opens for Argentines your recruitment mission with technology profiles. The call is based on temporary job offers in the largest of the Canadian provinces.

Quebec International is an economic development agency that, since 2008, has promoted the economic development of the region by organizing calls around the world for students and skilled workers.

This time, more than 50 Québec companies They seek to recruit qualified Argentine talent, eager to live a temporary work experience in Canadian lands and will offer employment opportunities.

The offer seeks applicants who are determined to settle in Quebec City and its surroundings, in collaboration with the “ministère de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration du Québec (MIFI)”.

IT profiles are the most requested. Photo REUTERS.

The areas with the highest demand for qualified personnel are Information and communication technology (ICT), videogames and visual effects and also, in the industrial and manufacturing sector.

There will also be an opportunity for those who exercise some trades that require specialization in construction, food processing, food preparation, among others.

Job offers will be available from August 23 to September 27 at the platform. Only registered and registered candidates will be able to participate.

Given the importance of French as an official language of Quebec, the level of proficiency required in French will depend particularly on each job offer, however, all successful candidates will be provided French classes and integration free of charge.

Applicants who have accepted the invitation and confirmed their presence, will be called to one or more online job interviews directly with interested companies.

Consultation sites

To consult the available vacancies, you will have to enter the Journées platform Québec America Latine and create a profile to apply.



Job opportunity.

It is a requirement that applicants attend the information sessions in Spanish, to learn more about job opportunities at Quebec.

The registration and selection process is free for candidates and no intermediary is needed to participate in the announcement. In addition, those interested can consult in the event of Facebook Choose Québec.

Quebec, according to reports from the Foreign Ministry, is a recognized immigration destination, particularly for its dynamic and vibrant labor market that favors a balance between work, family, personal and professional development.

Its modern and inclusive society offers a stimulating and unique environment in the world, making it a place recognized for its extraordinary quality of life, where anyone can feel safe and find a place.