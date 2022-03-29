This is how they received Canada?? for the historic match against Jamaica??. 5 degrees below zero in Toronto. If they add a point, they will qualify for a World Cup for the second time.pic.twitter.com/nTSYw6rylj — VarskySports (@VarskySports) March 27, 2022

It was the World Cup Mexico 1986 the last time Canada was present in the most important international tournament worldwide. On that occasion she was placed in Group C next to the Soviet Union, France and Hungary.

Alphonso Davies broke down in tears on Twitch after Canada’s victory over Jamaica was finalized, making qualification for Qatar 2022 official. For the first time in 36 years, they will be present at a World Cup. Davies, a fundamental part of the historical generation. SOCCER. pic.twitter.com/gSKFaQWfsl – World Cup (@World Cup) March 27, 2022

For this penultimate date, the Canadians thrashed the eliminated team 4-0 Jamaica with the annotations of Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and an own goal from Adrian Mariappathus adding 28 points to stay at the top of the sector.

Canada?? will be in Qatar 2022. He thrashed Jamaica at home? 4-0 with goals from Larin-Buchanan-Hoilett-Mariappa against and is the first classified in Concacaf. It will be the second time that he will participate in a World Cup. The previous one? Mexico 1986.pic.twitter.com/jPz2LlAXxC — VarskySports (@VarskySports) March 27, 2022

Among the prominent players Canada are the ones already mentioned Larin (Besiktas), Buchanan (NE Revolution), Alfonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille)), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Stephen Eustace (Porto).