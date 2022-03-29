The penultimate day of CONCACAF Octagonal Final unveiled the area’s first guest for the Qatar World Cup 2022: Canada. After 36 years, the North American team returns to a World Cup.
the box of The Maple Leaf was the great surprise of the area since the beginning of the playoffs and in the end he has shown why. Led by a great generation of footballers, they will try to play a great role in the international fair.
It was the World Cup Mexico 1986 the last time Canada was present in the most important international tournament worldwide. On that occasion she was placed in Group C next to the Soviet Union, France and Hungary.
Unfortunately for their cause, the canucks they did not manage to add any unit, since they fell by the minimum before the Gauls in the Nou Camp Stadiumthe Hungarians beat them 2-0 in the Irapuato Stadium and the Soviets outscored them 2-0 on strawberry soil.
For this penultimate date, the Canadians thrashed the eliminated team 4-0 Jamaica with the annotations of Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and an own goal from Adrian Mariappathus adding 28 points to stay at the top of the sector.
Already with their ticket in hand, those led by the British John Herdmann they are measured on the last day to the also already eliminated Panamato be held this Wednesday, March 30 at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium.
Among the prominent players Canada are the ones already mentioned Larin (Besiktas), Buchanan (NE Revolution), Alfonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille)), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Stephen Eustace (Porto).
