The decision would have contributed to the approval of the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sweden’s entry into NATO

After Sweden received approval to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Canada resumed negotiations with Turkey for the suspension of export controls on drone parts. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

Turkey agreed on Monday (July 10, 2023) to pave the way for Stockholm’s entry into the military alliance. The decision was announced during the group’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, justified the veto by saying that Sweden is home to members of militant groups, mainly the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which he accuses of organizing demonstrations and financing terrorist groups.

Before the green light, the Turkish leader even said that the EU (European Union) should first advance with his country’s candidacy to join the bloc.

The export of drone parts is considered significant for Ankara’s defense industry. It was suspended by Ottawa in 2020 after the North American country verified that the equipment had been used by Azerbaijan in combat against Armenia.

In announcementthe office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that exports remain paralyzed, but highlighted that “Canada remains committed to the principle that there should be no restrictions, barriers or sanctions on trade and defense investment between allies”.

The Canadian government explained to the Turk the rules for the use of exported technologies, thawing the negotiations. A source told Reuters that the move helped Erdogan’s decision on Sweden.