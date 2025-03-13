Canada responds to US tariffs on steel and aluminum with 25% reciprocal rates

The Canadian government announced on Wednesday commercial repaires against the United States after the administration of President Donald Trump put 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Canada will impose from Thursday tariffs of 25% to 29.8 billion Canadian dollars (19,000 million euros) of products from the United States, as the Ministers of Finance, Foreign, Foreign, and industry of the country announced in an appearance. Foreign headline, Mélanie Joly, said that the measures of response to Donald Trump’s protectionist impositions are part of a fight that will be “daily” and hopes to coordinate them with European leaders, according to EFE.

The Canadian decision arrives after the entry into force on Tuesday of US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from all over the world, levies that add to others that the US government began last week to Canadian products excluded from the North American Free Trade Agreement T-MEC.

This battery is different from the one announced by the province of Ontario on US imports, which would be taxed with 25%rates. Trump reacted to this by pointing out that he would bend the tariffs to steel and aluminum over Canada, up to 50%, and then suspend this increase, once the Prime Minister of the Canadian province, Doug Ford, agreed to pause the protectionist measure of replica after talking with the US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.

Canada’s Minister of Finance, Dominic Leblanc, said that reprisals will be applied to 12.6 billion Canadian dollars (8,000 million euros) of the United States steel imports. Reprisal levies will also affect another 14,200 million Canadian dollars (9,000 million euros) of products such as tools, computers, sports equipment and iron print products.

The new tariffs are added to those that Canada is already applying from the beginning of March to another 30,000 million Canadian dollars (19,000 million euros) of US imports, from alcoholic beverages to orange juice or appliances.

In total, at this time Canada is taxing with 25% tariffs about 60,000 million Canadian dollars (38,000 million euros) of US imports.

Leblanc also made it clear that the Canadian government “can impose” more tariffs in response to the actions of the Trump administration. “Our government will continue to work tirelessly to convince the Trump administration to totally abandon these tariffs that are absolutely unjustified,” he added.

Trump suspends 50% tariffs to Canada’s steel shortly after announcing them

The Canadian Foreign Minister warned that during the Summit of Ministers of the G7 that begins this Wednesday in the Canadian town of Charlevoix, will raise the commercial war in each conversation that he holds with Trump’s secretary of state, Marco Rubio. “In all meetings I will present the issue of tariffs to coordinate our response with Europeans and to put pressure on Americans. This is much more than economy. It is a matter of the future of our country. Canadian sovereignty and identity are not negotiable, ”he added.