Did you start the year without a job and still haven’t found a good job option? Pay attention: Canada is issuing work permits for families who wish to hire caregivers under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, TFWP, for its acronym in English. These kinds of jobs are also well paid.

According to the Immigration.ca portal, there are two types of TFWP, one for caregivers of children and another for caregivers of the elderly or people with high medical needs.

Those two TFWP streams replaced the previous Resident Caregiver Program, which stopped accepting new applications in 2014.

To obtain a TFWP, employers must go through a Labor Market Impact Assessment to show that a foreign worker is not taking the job of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Both types of TFWP have options for obtaining Canadian permanent residence.

Today, Canada needs this class of workers as it faces a growing trend of aging population. It is a situation similar to that of several European countries, for the same reason.

General work permit requirements for caregivers

As revealed by Immigration.ca, in both streams, caregivers must:

Provide full-time care (at least 30 hours per week).

Work in the private home where care is provided.

Meet the requirements established by Employment and Social Development Canada and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

What are the caregiver streams under TFWP?

The permits are for two types of caregivers:

child sitters

Children must be under 18 years of age.

Includes positions such as child care providers, caregivers, and nannies, grouped under NOC 4411.



Caregivers for people with high medical needs

Includes the elderly (over age 65) and people with disabilities or a chronic or terminal illness.

Includes positions such as: Registered Nurses and Registered Psychiatric Nurses (NOC 3012), Registered Auxiliary Nurses (NOC 3233), Aides for the Disabled and Home Support Workers, Live-in Caregiver, and Personal Care Aide (NOC 4412).

