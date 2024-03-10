Canadian Minister Blair reproached the United States for the delay in the delivery of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair criticized the United States for the delay in the delivery of the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) paid for by Ottawa to Ukraine. About it writes Edmonton Journal.

Blair said Washington should provide funding to complete contracts with Norwegian manufacturer Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace. He stressed that without an agreement with the United States, the purchase of NASAMS would have taken years under the standard procurement procedure.

“We tried to speed it up. Unfortunately, the Americans have encountered some problems with their own financing of the deal,” Blair concluded.

Previously, Canada approved the transfer of decommissioned aircraft missiles to Ukraine. It is clarified that we are talking about 80 thousand missiles.