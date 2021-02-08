Canada records the first infection with the mutated Corona strain

The first infection was detected in Toronto with the Brazilian mutated version of the Corona virus, according to what health authorities announced in the largest city in Canada.

The authorities said in a statement that the “mutated B1” of the Corona virus was discovered in a Toronto resident who had recently traveled to Brazil, and is now in hospital.

This metamorphic version was also observed in Europe (Germany, France, and Spain) as well as in Colombia and the United States.

Also, the health authorities in Toronto announced the detection of the first infection with the mutated South African version of the Corona virus, which they said is also a source of “concern.”

She explained that the South African metamorphic version was discovered by someone who had not traveled recently and had no apparent contact with any traveler.

The mutated versions that were detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil raised a concern for weeks in the international community, which raised questions about the strength of infection in these copies and about the effectiveness of vaccines against them.

As of Sunday, Canada, with a population of 38 million, had recorded more than 800,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 20,000 deaths.