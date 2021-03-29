A scientific committee that advises the government of Canada on vaccines against Covid-19 recommended this Monday that the use of AstraZeneca in people under the age of 55 is stopped.

The provinces of Manitoba and Quebec were the first to heed the recommendation of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and Health (NACI), taken after the publication of several reports of people who suffered blood clots after receiving the vaccine in other countries.

“Until now, there were no cases (of clots) reported in Canada“The Canadian public health agency stated in a statement.” However, through our international collaboration, Health Canada has learned that additional cases of these events have been reported in Europe. “

The committee asked earlier this month that AstraZeneca vaccines be given only to people ages 18 to 64, though it later revised its recommendation to include people 65 and older.

Canada should receive 1.5 million doses on Tuesday AstraZeneca from the United States, which has yet to be approved for home use.

In addition, the country ordered 20 million doses of the immunizer from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory, in addition to another two million doses of the same formula produced by the Serum Institute of India.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has experienced many ups and downs, with the United Kingdom – at the origin of its development – unconditionally supporting its use, South Africa rejecting it and more than a dozen countries suspending its application in mid-March before reinstating it again imposing, in some cases, age limits.

