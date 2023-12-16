The authorities Canadians This Friday they raised to six the number of people who have died in the country as a result of a salmonella outbreak related to two brands of melons from Mexico.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (ASPC) stated in a statement that the consumption of melons contaminated with The bacteria has also forced 53 people to be hospitalized throughout the country.

In total, Canadian health authorities have recorded 153 cases of salmonella, mostly in people under 5 years of age or over 65.

“According to the investigation, the consumption of Malichita and Rudy brand melons has been identified as the probable cause of the outbreak. Many of the individuals who became ill have reported that they consumed melons before contracting the disease,” ASPC said in a statement. .

Authorities are investigating.

ASPC added that Many of the people affected by the outbreak are adults residing in senior facilities or children in day care centers.

Malachita and Rudy melons come from Mexico, according to the product labeling.

In November, the Food Inspection Agency of Canada (AIAC) requested the withdrawal from the market of Malachita brand melons sold in the country between October 11 and November 14. On the 24th of that month, the Canadian federal agency expanded the recall to Rudy's products.

Research has confirmed that the same genetic strain of bacteria has caused a salmonella outbreak in USA, which has also been related to Malachita and Rudy melons.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO