British Crown Representative to Canada Julie Payette speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Senate in Ottawa, Ontario, on September 23, 2020. ADRIAN WYLD / POOL / Reuters

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has not only had an impact in the halls of Buckingham Palace. The expansive wave of denunciations of racism, manipulation and cruelty that the Dukes of Sussex launched against the Royal House reached Canada. The North American country, a member of the Commonwealth, It is a constitutional monarchy whose head of state falls to Queen Elizabeth II. This link with the British crown has added questions over time, increased now.

The comments on social networks clamored to cut bridges with an institution whose values ​​have no place in Canada; others demanded that the public coffers not allocate a penny more to the different expenses of representation of the British crown. The main media in the country dedicated spaces to the matter. “The interview shows how the royal family is trapped in the past,” wrote Elizabeth Renzetti in The Globe and Mail. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, declared on Tuesday: “I think it is clear and I have said it before: I do not see benefits of the monarchy in the lives of Canadians.” Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Quebecois Bloc, highlighted in particular the little interest generated by the crown in the French-speaking province.

The Canadian Confederation was born in 1867. However, in 1982 Canada – under the Government of Pierre Elliott Trudeau – modified its constitutional order. Despite this legal sovereignty, Queen Elizabeth II continued as head of state. His representative in the country is the Governor General, nominated by the Canadian Prime Minister, but the Queen must give her approval. Likewise, there is a representative of the monarch (a deputy governor) in each of the provinces.

Sympathies for the monarchy are flying lower and lower in Canada. According to a survey by the Research Co. firm, 45% of Canadians want to have a head of state emanated from the elections (13 points more than in a similar poll conducted last year). 24% said they were attached to the crown (the lowest figure in 12 years), while 13% were undecided.

The interview with the Dukes of Sussex draws yet another line on the slate of Canadian disenchantment with the monarchy. In February 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to settle in Vancouver to escape the paparazzi and palace intrigues, there were few complaints. But a survey showed that 73% of those consulted disagreed with the allocation of public funds to cover any of their expenses.

In 2020, Canada allocated just over CAD67 million (US $ 53 million, about € 44 million) to cover crown-related expenses; among them, trips, official ceremonies, pensions and security services. The discomfort, in any case, comes from long ago. Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada (and therefore representative of Queen Elizabeth II), had to leave her post in January this year after being accused of mistreating her employees. The criticism grew when it emerged that Julie Payette will receive an annual pension of 150,000 Canadian dollars (118,000 dollars).

This Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asked by journalists, refused to comment on the situation of the British royal family. “My priority is covid-19 and vaccination,” he said. “If people want to talk about constitutional changes and change our government system, nothing happens. They can have those conversations. But right now, I’m not having them, “he added.

Some voices point out that Canada should be inspired by Barbados, a country that is also part of the Commonwealth and that from November of this year it will cease to recognize the British monarch as its head of state, becoming a republic. However, various experts have pointed out that, even if the Canadian political forces wanted to open this debate, the constitutional mechanisms would make the task difficult. The reason is that a change of this magnitude would imply having the approval of the lower house and the Senate, in addition to the approval of all the provinces.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the region’s news,