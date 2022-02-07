Home page politics

divide

After more than a week of trucker protests in Ottawa, a state of emergency has now been declared in the Canadian capital. © Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian capital Ottawa. The reason is the ongoing corona protests. The city fears a “serious danger and threat to the safety of local residents”.

Ottawa – After more than a week of protests against corona measures and vaccination regulations in the Canadian capital Ottawa, Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency.

This measure was necessary because of the “serious danger and threat to the safety of local residents” from the ongoing protests, it said in a statement on Sunday. The city needs more support from other municipalities and from the government.

The police again called on the demonstrators on Sunday to leave the city center. There was a disturbance of the peace overnight. Since Saturday, they have issued more than 450 fines, including for dangerous driving and noise pollution. Several people were taken into custody and almost 100 cases, including allegations of hate crimes, are being investigated, the police said.

The trigger was vaccination requirements for truck drivers

According to Police Commissioner Peter Sloly, an estimated 5,000 people took part in the protests on Saturday. Around 1,000 trucks and other vehicles would have blocked parts of the city center. Residents were asked to stay away from downtown.

The protest in Ottawa began a week ago with the arrival of a convoy of hundreds of trucks. The so-called Freedom Convoy (translated: “Convoy of Freedom”) and demonstrators have been holding out in the city near Parliament ever since. The protests were triggered in January by vaccination requirements for truck drivers returning from the United States. The protests are now directed against government pandemic restrictions as a whole.

more on the subject Truckers demonstrate in Canada against Corona regulations Dense tourist traffic expected in the Alpine region North Korean missile tests occupy UN Security Council

A majority of the Canadian population supports the pandemic measures, according to a recently published poll. In Canada, more than 77 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. dpa