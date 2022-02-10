Protesters opposed to health restrictions against covid-19 in Canada blocked a new border crossing with the United Statesas reported on Thursday by the Police of the province of Manitoba (center), four days after the blockade in Ontario of the binational Ambassador bridge.

A protest involving a large number of farm vehicles and equipment blocks the Emerson Port of Entry

A caravan of demonstrators’ vehicles belonging to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ is hampering traffic on this road, at the same time that another important group makes them around the Ottawa international airport, According to the authorities on Thursday morning.

The statements were issued through official Twitter accounts stating: “Traffic is not viable, either northbound or southbound” on traffic interruptions in Manitoba, bordering the state of North Dakota (northern United States).

In addition, Ottawa Police reported that traffic disturbances were taking place at the airport because of a protest. Videos of the protest posted online by demonstrators show dozens of cars, many adorned with Canadian flags and honking their horns, driving slowly past airport terminals.

At once, groups of truckers continue to block, for the fourth consecutive day, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Canada with the United States between the towns of Windsor (Canada) and Detroit (United States).

The blockade of the bridge is causing serious economic damage for the two countries and has forced the car manufacturers Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and Toyota to reduce their production in several factories.

The Ottawa Police also denounced the sabotage maneuvers of the 911 emergency telephone in a “concerted attempt to flood” the emergency line with useless calls and reminded that it is a crime to try to sabotage the phone.

At the same time, the occupation of downtown Ottawa by anti-vaccine and anti-pandemic mandate groups has entered its thirteenth day with no sign of resolution.

More than 400 heavy trucks and hundreds of people continue to block the streets that surround the Parliament of Canada without the authorities being able to expel the demonstrators.

The Ottawa Police reported this Thursday that they had managed to get a dozen trucks to leave a residential area of ​​the city, while recalling that blocking streets is a criminal offense and vehicle owners can be arrested.

But the protesters reiterated that will not leave the occupation until all measures takens to contain the pandemic and the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns.

