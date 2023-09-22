Volodymyr Zelensky continues to tour North America to reinforce support for Ukraine and has made his second visit to Canada, the first since the Russian invasion began. The Ukrainian president flew from Washington and in a brief stay he again received the support of Ottawa, which he took advantage of to increase aid to kyiv. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised the president that his country will continue to provide “constant” aid to kyiv.

Zelensky landed in Ottawa accompanied by his wife, Olena Zelenska, this Thursday night (11:15 p.m. local time). The couple was received by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Finance Chrystia Freeland. Zelensky met this Friday with Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. Minutes later, he had a meeting with Trudeau. “Canada will always stand by the Ukrainian people in defending international law and order,” the prime minister declared before beginning the meeting with Zelensky. For his part, the Ukrainian leader thanked Canadian support since Russia’s large-scale offensive began.

Canada has committed since January 2022 to deliver humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine for nearly 8.9 billion Canadian dollars [unos 6.200 millones de euros]. This Friday, within the framework of Zelensky’s visit, Ottawa announced an additional package for about 650 million Canadian dollars (about 452 million euros). Upon his arrival at Parliament, Zelensky greeted members of the various government branches. “Vladimir Putin unleashed a senseless war against Ukraine,” but “the Ukrainian people have bravely defended themselves under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky,” Trudeau declared on the legislative floor.

In his speech, Zelensky said that one of the greatest qualities of Canadians is that justice is not just a word for them; also the fact that they never make political bets based on hate. “You are always on the right side of history,” said the Ukrainian leader, thanking at different times for the help provided. The president of Ukraine had already addressed Canadian parliamentarians in March 2022, although by videoconference.

Among the special guests were some members of a Ukrainian children’s ice hockey team; minors who have found shelter in Canada. Ties between Canadians and Ukrainians have been close for decades. Canada was the first country to recognize the independence of Ukraine in December 1991. The Ukrainian community in Canada is the second largest outside its borders. According to the most recent census, 1.4 million people identified themselves as Canadians of Ukrainian origin. Likewise, Canada has received more than 175,000 refugees from that country since the Russian invasion began.

Prime Minister Trudeau has traveled to kyiv twice to express his support for President Zelensky (in May 2022 and June 2023). In these links, the role of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stands out. She is the granddaughter of Ukrainians and her mother became a well-known activist in the Ukrainian-Canadian community. The deputy prime minister has been involved like few others in standing up to the Russians for their aggressions against Ukraine. Freeland has been banned from entering Russia since 2014.

Zelensky will also visit Toronto this Friday to hold a meeting with directors of Canadian companies. Also to meet with members of the Ukrainian community in the country. Prime Minister Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Freeland accompany the Ukrainian president on both appointments.

