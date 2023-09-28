Canada | Prime Minister Trudeau apologizes for inviting an SS soldier to Parliament

During the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former SS soldier presented as a war hero was invited to the Canadian Parliament.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Wednesday for inviting a man who fought in Nazi Germany’s Waffen SS division to the Canadian Parliament, say Canadian public broadcaster CBC and a news channel Global News.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky while visiting Canada last week, a Canadian-Ukrainian 98-year-old war veteran was also invited to the parliament Jaroslav Hunka. Speaker of the Canadian House of Representatives Anthony Rota presented Hunka as a World War II hero and led to a standing ovation in Parliament for Hunka’s fight against the Soviet Union.

Two days later, the Jewish human rights organization Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) pointed out that Hunka had actually fought in the Galician 1st SS Division, made up of volunteers from western Ukraine.

Trudeau issued an apology on behalf of parliament on Wednesday, but said Rotan was solely responsible for Hunka’s invitation. Rota resigned from his post on Tuesday.

“This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada. All of us who were in Parliament on Friday deeply regret that we gave a standing ovation, even though we did not know the background to it,” Trudeau said.

“It was a terrible desecration of the memory of the millions who died in the Holocaust.”

Trudeau apologized especially for causing grief to Jews, Poles, Roma, and representatives of sexual and gender minorities and ethnic minorities. Polish Minister of Education Przemysław Czarnek has demanded that Hunka be extradited to Poland so that he can be held criminally responsible for the atrocities committed by his unit against Poles.

Trudeau also said that he was sorry for dragging Zelenskyi into the situation and said that Canada had delivered an apology to the Ukrainian delegation present.

Zelenskyi is a Jew himself, in addition to being Russian propaganda has actively used the image of Zelensky cheering for an SS veteran. The FSWC called Canada’s actions a “propaganda victory for Russia.”

On Wednesday, the Russian ambassador to Canada demanded an apology from Canada also to Russia and Canadian Russians, reports the Russian state-owned news agency Tass.

Canada’s leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre described Hunka’s summons to Parliament during Zelensky’s historic visit as “the single greatest diplomatic embarrassment” in Canadian history. According to Poilievre, the incident has damaged Canada’s reputation worldwide.

According to CBC sources, Trudeau would have told members of parliament that they are not allowed to talk about the whole situation to the media, so that the uproar would end quickly.

Among other things, a representative of the Liberal Party Anthony Housefather however, said that Rota’s resignation is not enough to remedy the situation.

“We all have to take responsibility for having a Nazi in Parliament,” said Housefather.

Correction 28.9. 7:41 a.m.: Contrary to what was previously stated in the article, Justin Trudeau is the Prime Minister of Canada, not the President.