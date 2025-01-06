Justin Trudeau wants to resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister of Canada. He announced this in a short speech on Monday. However, he wants to remain in the office of head of government until his party has chosen a successor. An emergency meeting of the liberal parliamentary group is scheduled for Wednesday.

Trudeau took over the party leadership in 2013 during a time of crisis for the Liberals and was long considered a bright man. In November 2015 he became prime minister, and as such he presented himself as a counterpoint to the rabid Donald Trump in his neighboring American country. But its popularity has been declining in recent months. According to polls, the prime minister is unpopular with a majority in the country, with two thirds calling for his resignation.

Just two weeks ago, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, one of his closest confidants, left the government and made serious accusations against her boss. Instead of preparing the country for the threat of Trump, he is trying to increase his popularity with “expensive gimmicks”.