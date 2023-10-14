UN: Tens of thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza after Israel’s evacuation call

Tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived from the north of the Gaza Strip on Friday fled south, reports the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). They did this after a call from the Israeli army to leave the area north of Wadi Gaza within 24 hours.

Hamas called on the 1.1 million people in the area to stay, despite the expected Israeli ground offensive. Eyewitnesses told the DPA news agency that Hamas stopped and sent back people who wanted to flee.

The militant Palestinian movement that killed about 1,300 Israelis last weekend with terrorist actions announced on Friday through its political head Basem Naim that the Palestinian people have only two options: “Overcome this occupation or die in our homes.” Hamas says some 70 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes on a convoy during Friday’s evacuations.

Before the Israeli army called on Palestinians to leave the northern part of the Gaza Strip, almost 400,000 people were already displaced in Gaza, according to the UN.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres asks the Israeli authorities in an opinion piece The New York Times for the Gaza evacuation order to reconsider. “A disastrous escalation is imminent and we are at a crucial crossroads,” he wrote. Guterres calls on both sides to find a way out of the impasse before more lives are lost.