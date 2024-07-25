Canada | Popular national park badly destroyed by wildfires – 25,000 already evacuated

Canada|There have been large wildfires in western Canada in both Alberta and British Columbia.

The powerful ones Wildfires have destroyed large parts of Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies, reports include the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC and the US media CNN.

About 25,000 people have had to evacuate due to wildfires. 5,000 of them are residents of the area and 20,000 are tourists.

Located in the national park, the town of Jasper has been a very popular vacation destination. Already largely destroyed, Jasper is still threatened by fires from both the south and the north.

The fires have not been put out with the help of helicopters, and it has been unsuccessful to limit them to, for example, the Athabasca River or the highway.

It has been hot and dry in the area in recent days. In addition to Alberta, there have been large wildfires this week in its neighboring province of British Columbia.

People were evacuated from Jasper National Park in Canada on Monday.

Canada’s spokesperson for national parks of James Eatham according to reports, the flames of wildfires have been even more than a hundred meters high. They spread about fifteen meters per minute.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said Thursday that it had accepted a request for emergency assistance from the province of Alberta. The federal government is sending support to Alberta for e.g. evacuations and air transport.

Premier of the Province of Alberta Danielle Smith cried at a news conference Thursday as he spoke about the beauty of Jasper National Park and the loss of area residents.