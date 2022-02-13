The Canadian Police removed dozens of vehicles and arrested several people who in the last week have blocked the Ambassador Bridge to protest against the restrictions by the Covid-19 and the Government. The vital trade route on the border with the United States has been cleared but is not yet open to traffic. The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Wattson, reported that he expects the road to return to work in the next few hours.

Determined to clear the busiest border crossing in North America, Canadian Police proceeded to clear the Ambassador Bridge and arrest protesters in the area.

Everything occurred after the tense clashes between the uniformed men and the protesters since a court order on Friday, February 11, demanded the unblocking of the route, in Windsor, Ontario, which leads to Denver, United States.

“Police actions continue in the area of ​​the demonstration with arrests. Vehicles are being towed. Continue to avoid the area,” Windsor Police reported through their Twitter account, without specifying the number of people arrested in recent hours. .

Police have cleared the entire Windsor protest zone and are pushing back anyone remaining who may be blocking the road leading to the Ambassador Bridge pic.twitter.com/MKx3o9C4gt —Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 13, 2022



The public force intensified its presence this Sunday with more than 50 vehicles. Among them buses and an armored car. Since Saturday, the number of protesters has dropped from 100 to around 45.

“There will be zero tolerance for illegal activities,” Windsor Police added.

“We hope that the vital route between Canada and the US will be reopened soon.”

The protest called “freedom convoy” entered its 17th day this Sunday. It began in Ottawa, the capital, on January 28, but since February 7, the demonstration in which hundreds of truckers have participated has spread towards border routes in the province of Ontario and neighboring Manitoba, causing chaos by blocking traffic in both directions.

The situation has caused commercial and economic damage. Even giants of the automotive industry such as Ford and General Motors reported on Thursday, February 10, that they were forced to close their plants or reduce production, due to obstructions in transporting manufacturing parts between the two countries.

“We hope that it will be open today (…) The police are finishing an activity that they are dealing with. We are also working on a plan to maintain control of this road in the future,” said the mayor of the city of Windsor, Drew Dilkens , after being questioned about the reopening of the Ambassador Bridge.

Breaking News: Canadian police are arresting protesters near Ontario’s Ambassador Bridge, a vital US crossing and major site of recent demonstrations. Follow our updates. https://t.co/lY4kiX4zWZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 13, 2022



The bridge carries about $360 million a day in cargo, 25% of the value of all trade in goods between the US and Canada.

And in the face of the chaos generated, US President Joe Biden last week asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use federal powers to end the blockade.

Protests broke out in several cities across Canada on Saturday, with some 4,000 people in downtown Ottawa. The financial capital, Toronto, had some 1,000 protesters, although authorities had closed key access roads to the central business district.

From the original opposition to vaccination mandates for truckers crossing from Canadian soil into the United States, the movement morphed into a broader protest against all restrictions related to Covid-19, the carbon tax and the liberal government of Trudeau. In addition, he highlighted the limitations due to the pandemic around the world.

Brussels foresees upcoming traffic blockades for the “freedom convoy”

The Canadian “freedom convoy” has been replicated in distant nations such as France, New Zealand and Australia, amid the anger of many citizens over two years of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in Paris the protest has been largely contained by the extensive deployment of the public force after the authorities decreed the prohibition of the entry of protesters into the city. They did so as soon as the caravans announced their departure from Nice, in the south of France, with the intention of reaching the country’s capital.

The activists also announced that they will later go to Brussels, which houses most of the European Union institutions, to express their dissatisfaction with the restrictions that they consider a violation of civil liberties. This city also vetoed his entry.

However, the authorities foresee significant traffic disturbances this Monday, February 14, as a result of the “convoy for freedom”, for which they asked citizens to avoid entering the Belgian capital by car.

With Reuters and local media