The Canadian government said that there are about 1,800 Canadians in Sudan, about 700 of whom have requested the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said earlier Wednesday that about 180 Canadians have been evacuated from Sudan with the help of other countries, adding that the federal government is working to start its own process to evacuate civilians.

Fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15, and air strikes and artillery shelling killed hundreds, injured more than 4,000, destroyed hospitals and limited food distribution, in a country where a third of its 46 million population depends on food aid.

Clashes broke out between the two rival factions on the outskirts of Khartoum on Wednesday, undermining a truce in the 11-day conflict.

Remarks by the Canadian Minister of Defense, Wednesday:

• We sent two planes near Sudan to evacuate Canadians from the country.

• Evacuations will occur as soon as conditions on the ground permit.

• There are conditions that we are watching very closely, one is the space at the airport, the other is ensuring that Canadians can access it in a safe way.

On Sunday, Canada said it had temporarily suspended its operations in Sudan, and that Canadian diplomats would work temporarily from a safe location outside the country.

Ottawa indicated earlier this week that it would introduce new immigration measures to support Sudanese who are currently residing in its territory on a temporary basis and may not be able to return to their country due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Sudan.