Sunday, October 29, 2023
Canada | Peter Nygård claims that he has never met women accusing him of sexual crimes

October 26, 2023
Canada | Peter Nygård claims that he has never met women accusing him of sexual crimes

According to the prosecutors, the fashion designer used his power and position to sexually abuse young women.

Finnish born fashion designer Peter Nygaard says in court that he has not even met women who accuse him of sexual crimes. According to Nygård, he had not recognized the women from the police photos, nor when they gave their testimony in court.

Nygård, 82, is charged in Canada with sexual crimes and deprivation of liberty. The alleged cases date from the late 1980s to the 2000s.

According to prosecutors, Nygård had used his power and position as a wealthy fashion designer to sexually abuse young women.

Similar charges have been brought against Nygård in other parts of Canada as well as in the United States.

