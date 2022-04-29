The amendments were included in a 443-page bill dealing mainly with the budget.

One of the amendments states that “Any member of a Canadian space crew who commits outside Canada and during a space flight (…) any act, whether an act or an omission, which, if committed within Canadian territory, would constitute a crime punishable by law, shall be considered as having committed such an act in Canada”.

The text of the bill, approved by the House of Commons by 181 votes to 144, aims to allow prosecutions related to crimes committed during space flights or on the surface of the moon.

In addition to Canadian citizens, Canadian authorities will also prosecute foreign crew members if they commit acts that “endanger the life or safety of a Canadian crew member” or if they commit such acts inside a Canadian vehicle.

The approval of the proposal comes in light of the expected participation of a Canadian astronaut for the first time in a space flight to the lunar orbit on May 24, 2024, as part of the project to build the future lunar station “Gateway” at the initiative of the US space agency NASA.

The astronaut will be part of the crew of Artemis 2, the first manned mission to the moon since 1972.