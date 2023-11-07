A Mexican shared the advantages and disadvantages that the United States and Canada present for Latin American migrants. The TikTok user talked about the demands and costs of each country, stating that the US is for those looking to generate immediate income, while Canada is ideal for those who have a long-term plan.

“Is it worth going to Canada or should I go to the United States? I’ll make it easy for you: Canada is a long-term country, the US is a short-term country,” shared user @diegosaulreyna. “If you don’t know the language, you don’t have papers and you go to the United States the next week, you’re already working, the next Friday they give you your check in cash and you rent a little room and you can be there, but that’s as far as you stay.” ”added the content creator.

“Canada is a long-term country, It will take you years to enjoy and integrate into the Canadian quality of lifemeanwhile you are going to pay for all the disadvantages of Canada: cost of living, expensive rent, expensive food, high taxes,” explained Diego Saúl Reyna, who has 474,400 followers on TikTok and lives in Edmonton with his family.

The native of the Chiapas stadium, in Mexico, arrived in Vancouver when he was 16 years old, so in his videos he talks about his own immigration experience. “When you think about working in Canada, imagine a university degree. How much can you earn from a bachelor’s degree if you study for one month or six months? You have to study the complete degree, four years, then your experience and after five or six years of graduation, you will be very good. That’s Canadian life, it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes you years“, he said in the video that has accumulated 1,300,000 views.

Settling in Canada takes longer, but brings great benefits



“When you get off the plane in Canada it is a 10-year project, not six months”, stated the also youtuber. Diego Saúl Reyna’s original audio has been used in other videos, which have encouraged people to share their own immigration experiences. “I have lived in the United States and now in Canada and I prefer it. It is true that it is more difficult, but it is safer and in the long run you have more advantages,” said another user. “I work in Canada and confirmed that it is true, at the beginning you doubt if you are doing well, but after one or two years things improve. It’s worth it,” said a young man.

“The first year is very hard, then everything flows and everything improves, being a professional in Canada opens many doors for you, but it is not overnight,” shared one user, to which another responded: “Correct. “Three years minimum, studying and working to start seeing results.”