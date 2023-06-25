The Canadian authorities have opened an investigation into the explosion of the small submarine “Titan”, whose disappearance near the wreckage of the “Titanic”, with five people on board, launched a search operation in which several countries participated.

“Our job is to find out what happened and why and to determine what can be changed to reduce the chances or risk of such events occurring in the future,” said Transportation Safety Council of Canada President Kathy Fox.

“We know everyone wants answers, especially families and the public,” she told reporters in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

A full investigation can take between 18 months and two years.

The Canadian-flagged Polar Price cargo ship set off from St. John’s last weekend with Transportation Safety Board investigators on board to return Titan to its launch point in the North Atlantic.

The US Coast Guard said Thursday that all five people on board the submarine died after it suffered a “catastrophic explosion”.

The wreckage was found on the sea floor, 500 meters from the wreck of the Titanic.