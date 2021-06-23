Due to the aging of the population, Canada requires migrants to maintain its economic and social development; If people are going to study a professional career, a diploma or a postgraduate degree, they can obtain a job and an eventual residence, assured the president of CLASS Education and representative of the Canadian government in Mexico, Bruno Perrón.

“It is a fact, Canada is aging rapidly; on the other hand, it grows like few countries in the world. In the first quarter of 2021 we reached 6.5 percent and the estimates for the rest of the year are for a growth of 5 percent, this despite the pandemic, “he said.

To say of the manager, the labor force in Canada is insufficient and to obtain it, the country opted for education and studying is a dream that is within the reach of many Mexicans, ”said Bruno Perrón.

He explained that Canada has a very attractive migration and labor policy for migrants who are willing to study. in that country and it is a much cheaper option than the United States, France, United Kingdom or Spain, since a degree costs between 15 and 18 thousand Canadian dollars, comparable to the cost of some Mexican universities.

What’s more, added the president of CLASS Education, studying in Canada provides sustainable educational projects from the economic point of view, this without counting the quality of education and life that this country presents, which is one of the best in the world.

He gave as an example that all people who study a professional career with a minimum duration of two years in Canada, by law, have the right to work part time; Also, on vacation they can do it full time, with which they can cover a good part of the cost of their studies.

In addition, they obtain the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program, which guarantees that upon graduation from a degree they have the right to work for three years in Canada and in the first year they can begin to qualify for permanent residence.

Bruno Perrón added that these benefits are extended to the direct relatives of the people who study in that country; For example, the spouse can work full time in Canada, and as for the children, if they are between 5 and 18 years old, they can complete their first, secondary and high school studies, free of charge:

lvm