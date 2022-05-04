The Canadian government said Wednesday that American women can go to Canada to terminate their pregnancies.after the draft of a Supreme Court ruling in favor of repealing the right to abortion was leaked in the United States.

US newspapers in towns along the Canadian border, such as Detroit, reminded their readers that abortion is legal in the neighboring country.

The Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, declared this Wednesday that American women can interrupt their pregnancies in

Canada, where there is no abortion law, and all they have to do is pay for the cost of the intervention.

Gould had already declared on Tuesday during an interview with the Canadian public broadcaster, CBC, that Canadian public health can provide pregnancy termination services to American women.

This Wednesday, American newspapers in towns located on the border with Canada, such as Detroit, reminded their readers that abortion is legal in the neighboring country and that women can go to Canadian clinics to terminate pregnancy. Gould also expressed his fear on Wednesday that the possible repeal of the right to abortion in the United States would affect Canada.

Women’s rights activists hold a slogan to oppose laws that ban abortion in several US states. Photo: Natalie Behring / AFP

The minister said that they will be vigilant so that “something like that does not happen here”, and added

that 74% of MPs from the Conservative Party of Canada (CCP), the main opposition group, oppose abortion.

For his part, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, affirmed to the media that he will defend the rights of women in Canada and the rest of the world; and recalled that “all women in Canada have the right to a legal and safe abortion.”

Trudeau added that his government is considering submitting a bill to ensure the right to abortion in the country. Although abortion is legal in Canada, since

Since in 1988 the Canadian Supreme Court struck down the existing legislation, there is no law that regulates the termination of pregnancy.

