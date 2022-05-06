After 2 years of a consequent –and occasionally controversial– government support program for the Canadian news industry, we have scope to see how the measure is working.

In 2019, citing the importance of journalism for a healthy democracy, Canada announced a 5-year, $600 million initiative to support the country’s news industry.

Some measures reflect what was proposed in the United Statesincluding a payroll tax credit and another incentive to encourage subscriptions.

For example, a Canadian program that gives grants to news organizations to hire local journalists for underserved communities, known as Local Journalism Initiative (in free translation, Local Journalism Initiative), accounts for a fraction of the $50 million overall spending over 5 years.

Under the new tax measures, Canadians can be reimbursed at 15% of what they spend on digital subscriptions to vehicles designated as “qualified”.

The digital subscription tax credit is worth looking at closely because it can encourage habits that will allow news organizations to sustain themselves without government assistance.

Indirect help is also often seen as less problematic politically and ethically than more direct assistance. In this case, individuals decide which facilities to support (albeit from a list of facilities pre-approved by the Canadian government) rather than employees choosing a state aid amount.

According to information provided by Canada Revenue Agencyaround 302,000 Canadians applied for the tax credit in 2020. The average tax credit was $36, meaning that those who applied for the credit spent an average of $240 on digital signatures over the year.

Over 27 million taxpayers in Canadathe Digital Journalism Report by Reutersreleased in 2020, found that about 13% of Canadians pay for news online. THE Canada Revenue Agency (in free translation, Canada Revenue Agency) said it does not track which publication subscriptions are most commonly subsidized by the tax credit.

In order for their subscribers to qualify for the tax credit, Canadian publishers had to apply and meet certain standards, such as producing original content and hiring at least 2 journalists.

Some news organizations that may have qualified if refused to sign up. Miscellaneous qualified institutions launched the tax credit for subscribers and used it as a privilege to attract new.

At logic, a digital-only store where subscriptions start at $300 a year, tax credit information has been sent to all existing subscribers and announced to potential subscribers, said Founder, 2012 Nieman Fellow Program Member and Editor-in-Chief David Skok.

The end result was “insignificant”, said Skok.

Instead of asking new subscribers to sign up, Skok said, “people who would have signed up anyway are using the credit.” Skok suggests that subscribers were not swayed because they would not see the benefit until the tax was collected and because the 15% credit was too low to change their thinking about paying for news.

Paul Deeganchairman and CEO of the group News Media Canadaagreed. Although the 25% tax credit on journalists’ salaries has been “very valuable”many publishers consider the subscription tax credit merely “positive”said Deegan.

“The fact that there is a digital subscription tax credit signals that society values ​​journalism and the content that our journalists produce,” recognized Dean. THE News Media Canada considers that subscription credit would need to be increased to 25% or 50% to generate new subscriptions.

“Our current tax credit is 15%, which will not necessarily change a person’s behavior on a subscription. If you have multiple subscriptions – if you have three or four – it can definitely be a significant reader credit.” said Deegan. “To be effective, to really change behavior, that number needs to be higher.”

The proposed US tax credit as part of the Local Journalism Sustainability Law is much higher, covering 80% in the first year and 50% in the next 4 years, up to $250 per year. At the moment, the topic is not evolving in Congress.

Unlike Canada, where establishments without paywall (how narwhal) cannot benefit from the tax credit because they do not offer subscriptions, the US version applies to donations and subscriptions. Both versions are non-refundable tax credits, so the considerable percentage of families who do not pay federal income tax is left out.

*Sarah Scire is a staff writer at Nieman Lab. Previously, she worked at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, Farrar, Straus and Giroux and at the New York Times.

The text was translated by Gabriela Oliva. Read the original text at English.

THE Power 360 has a partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: the Nieman Journalism Lab and the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts that the Nieman Journalism Lab it’s the Nieman Reports produce and publish this material. To access all published translations, click here.