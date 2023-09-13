Canada is a highly coveted destination for Latin Americans looking for a better life. This North American nation offers attractive opportunities in education, health and employment.

Nevertheless, The need to obtain a visa to work, study or visit the country often becomes an obstacle for Colombians. Even the mandatory nature of this document discourages them from considering Canada as a viable option.

The elimination of the visa requirement is a desire shared by many. And although it seems like a distant goal, there is a spark of hope.

This is because The Government of Canada announced a few weeks ago the visa exemption for citizens of four Latin American nations.

What are those four countries?

Since last June, people from Argentina, PanamaUruguay and Costa Rica can enter Canadian territory without needing a visa.

According to information from cnn, Travelers wishing to visit Canada by air now have a new alternative to simplify their entry process into the country, well Canada introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) Program, a measure that will benefit citizens of several countries.

This innovation will allow travelers from these nations to avoid the complicated process of obtaining a Canadian visaas long as they meet certain criteria.

To be eligible for the eTA, Travelers must have held a Canadian visa within the last 10 years or possess a valid and current non-immigrant US tourist visa.

This measure seeks to simplify and streamline entry procedures to Canada, thus facilitating tourism and business trips from the countries included in this initiative.

The eTA also applies to citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, Morocco, the Philippines, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Thailand and Trinidad and Tobago.



The eTA will allow you to stay in Canada for up to six months for work reasons or pleasure.

This document represents an important advance in Canada’s immigration policy, as it seeks to strengthen relations with neighboring countries and promote air connectivity.

This measure will allow travelers to enjoy a more seamless and convenient experience when entering Canada, eliminating the need for lengthy visa application processes.

