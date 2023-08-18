Canada’s Northwest Territories are in a state of emergency as hundreds of wildfires rage in the region, forcing the evacuation of the capital city, Yellowknife, by land and air. More than 20,000 residents have been evacuated by the flames as authorities fight to contain the spread of the fires and guarantee the safety of the population.

Canadian fire crews have waged a titanic battle to stop the wildfires from reaching Yellowknife, a city that is home to about half the population of Canada’s Northwest Territories. Tanker planes fly over the city as thick smoke blankets its streets, plunging the region into an unprecedented crisis.

According to reports, one of the wildfires west of Yellowknife expanded to an alarming scale of approximately 165,000 hectares, equivalent to 165 professional soccer fields. This fire is advancing towards the community and the main road, threatening to worsen the situation.

With 265 forest fires so far this year, much more than its annual average of 185, the magnitude of the crisis has been felt. Power production has been disrupted by the flames, requiring federal and international resources for combat.

This screenshot from video provided by Jordan Straker shows vehicles moving on the highway as people evacuate Yellowkife, Northwest Territories, Canada, on August 16, 2023. On August 17, 2023, thousands of people ordered to flee wildfires advancing on one of the largest cities in Canada’s far north crowded a local airport to board emergency evacuation flights as convoys meandered south to safety on the only highway open. The order to evacuate Yellowknife, in the Northwest Territories, late on August 16, 2023, marked the latest chapter in a terrible summer of wildfires in Canada, with tens of thousands of people forced to leave their homes and vast expanses of land. of calcined earth. © AFP – Jordan Straker

The scale of these wildfires has led to a large deployment by the Canadian government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened an emergency committee known as the Incident Response Group, made up of high-ranking officials and ministers. This response shows the seriousness with which the crisis is being addressed and the country’s determination to provide help and support.

“Today I have assembled the Incident Response Group. We’ve talked about the devastating wildfires affecting communities and residents of the Northwest Territories, and we’ve gone over the federal resources we’ve deployed and what else is needed to keep them safe,” Trudeau said on his X account.

The situation became even more urgent due to the looming adverse weather conditions. Meteorological authorities have forecast winds from the northwest to the west in the coming days, which could fan the flames and push the fire toward Yellowknife. The warnings have become more insistent, urging residents to evacuate as conditions could deteriorate further.

Evacuations amid adverse conditions

The evacuation it has been a complex undertaking in itself, as Yellowknife has limited infrastructure and only a two-lane highway connecting the city to the province of Alberta to the south. Approximately 65% ​​of the total population will be affected by evacuations.

Yellowknife passengers disembark from a plane after being evacuated from the wildfires threatening the city of Yellowknife, in the Northwest Territories, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on August 17, 2023. © Reuters – Jennifer Gauthier

The authorities established evacuation measures, prioritizing the safety of residents: those most at risk have been urged to evacuate immediately. But for other residents, a deadline has been set until noon on Friday, August 18, 2023 to evacuate.

Complications have been evident amid this evolving crisis. Evacuating residents face extremely dangerous conditions, with dense smoke and flames blocking their path.

Global fires and record heat waves

In a worrisome global outlook, record-breaking wildfires and heat waves could be sending a clear message about accelerating climate change. This was warned by Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, who urged political leaders to maintain European leadership in the fight against global warming, given the “enormous changes” that the planet is experiencing.

Wildfires have wreaked havoc in various parts of the world, from Portugal to Tenerife in Spain and Canada, including the devastating fires in Hawaii last week. In the United States, concern has focused on air quality, as fires in Canada have triggered an air quality alert in Minnesota.

On the other side of the globe, the Canary Islands have faced not only raging fires, but also a heat wave that has left areas dry and prone to the spread of flames. The evacuation of villages in Tenerife has been necessary due to a fire in a natural park near the Teide volcano.

The World Meteorological Organization announced that July set a global temperature record for any month on record. As heat waves become more frequent and devastating, political leaders are facing pressure to meet net-zero emissions commitments, with some questioning the short-term costs of these measures.

With EFE, Reuters and local media