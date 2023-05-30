Canada | More than 16,000 people have been ordered to evacuate due to wildfires

Nova Scotia would need rain to contain the wildfires.

Over 16,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia, local authorities said Monday local time.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently raging in Canada, and one of them threatens the city of Halifax, Nova Scotia, with a population of 430,000. The fire is raging out of control northwest of Halifax. TV pictures have shown large clouds of smoke and numerous burnt houses and vehicles. However, according to the authorities, no one was injured or killed in the fires.

On Monday, the direction of the wind changed in Halifax and it also changed the direction of wildfire spread away from the city.

According to officials, rain would be needed to contain the wildfires in Nova Scotia, but they are not expected this week.

On Monday Wildfires raged in eight of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories.

In recent years, especially the western part of Canada has suffered from repeated extreme weather events. Their intensity and frequency have increased as a result of climate change.