Canada|“We’re tired of how arrogant Justin Trudeau lectures the people,” says engineer John Tosney after The Rolling Stones’ performance.

Vancouver, Canada

“We we really like you sir About Trudeau. He’s been a fan of ours for a long time,” the 80-year-old Mick Jagger recites to the audience at The Rolling Stones’ concert in Vancouver.

He gets a booing storm on his neck, because the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau’s popularity is on the decline.

Jagger, who has experienced everything, does not panic, but continues about the beauty of Vancouver and praising the Canadian football team’s promotion to the semi-finals of the Copa América. It will raise the mood to the roof of the BC Place stadium afterwards.

The playing sounds even more scrappy, maybe also due to mixing reasons, but Jagger sings amazingly well and seems to be in full swing anyway.

The same the same cannot be said for Jagger’s lauded Prime Minister.

The noose is tightening around Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his approval ratings weaken. Photo from Trudeau’s visit to an electric bus factory in Ontario on July 5.

Liberal Trudeau, 52, has led his party since 2013 and served as Canada’s prime minister since 2015.

The enthusiasm of the beginning of the season has turned into a numbing of the voters. Announced this week in the survey only 27 percent now approve of Trudeau’s actions as prime minister.

Only 63 percent of the members of his own party think that Trudeau should lead the party to the next election, which will be held in the fall of 2025 at the latest.

However, 66 percent of all respondents think that Trudeau will not give up and will seek another extension as prime minister.

They may be right. Trudeau has no obvious challenger in the party. In addition, the Conservatives’ lead in polls has been more than ten percentage points over Trudeau’s party for a long time.

So no one seems to be in a hurry to challenge the prime minister of their own party and take the probable election defeat next year on their own shoulders.

Downhill has been steep. Even in the 2021 elections, Trudeau’s party remained the largest even though it did not reach the majority.

To stay in power, Trudeau made concessions to the left-wing New Democrats. Under the agreement, the smaller party guarantees temporary support for the Trudeau government.

So the government will continue until next year.

Why So Trudeau has lost the trust of the booers?

I asked the person who bought the Stones shirt after the concert From John Tosney and from his spouse and their adult son.

“Trudeau is ultra-liberal, has never done real work, doesn’t know the needs of industry and has inherited his wealth,” lists John Tosney, who made a career as a mining engineer.

“He has allowed Canada to degenerate from a first-class country to a third-class country and still dares to lecture the people with a sense of superiority,” Tosney continues.

Internationally looking at it, Canada has been doing quite moderately until recently.

The pandemic was overcome and inflation is still less than three percent after all. However, the unemployment rate has risen to 6.4 percent, the highest in more than two years.

“I fear a recession is approaching and at the same time we are very tired of our prime minister,” continues engineer Tosney.

His son points out that Mick Jagger could also say the Trudeau phrase with tongue in cheek.

After all, Jagger has a bit of history with the Trudeau family.

Justin Trudeau father Pierre Trudeau was Prime Minister of Canada from 1968 to 1979 and from 1980 to 1984.

Trudeau and his spouse Margaret Trudeau moved apart in 1977. Around the same time, Justin’s mother Margaret danced with devotion with members of The Rolling Stones.

Jagger’s choice of words may have also been influenced by the fact that he knows that the current prime minister inherited his Stones fandom from his mother’s milk, Tosney’s family estimates.

There have been enough stories about Trudeau’s mother’s Stones adventures, which also Donald Trump is according to his press secretary spread by privately.

Publicly, Trump has called Canada’s current prime minister, for example, “dishonest and weak” and “into a far-left madman”.

in Canada political language is on average more civilized than in the United States.

Now, however, it seems that Trump’s model is spreading in Canada as well.

Chairman of the main opposition party, the Conservatives Pierre Poilievre called the prime minister a “mixed-head” in the country’s parliament in April. The talk was about Canada’s drug policy, which Poilievre considers too lax.

The Liberal speaker of parliament asked the opposition leader four times to retract his remarks because the language violated parliamentary rules of conduct.

When Poilievre refused, he was removed from parliament for the rest of the day.

Trudeau, on the other hand, has accused the opposition leader of, for example, flirting with the extreme right.

“I don’t think Poilievre is a populist like Trump, but he is also a political chicken without knowledge of real working life”, engineer John Tosney disapproves.

Let’s ask finally, what the family thought of The Rolling Stones concert.

“We liked it a lot”, the Tosneys say with one voice.

“If the President of the United States Joe Biden (born in November 1942) would move and talk like his peer Mick Jagger (born in July 1943), he would have no problem with his age!”