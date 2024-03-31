Canada will make contraceptives completely free for women. The Canadian government wants the use of the pill, an IUD or hormone rod to always be possible, even for women with a lower income. It is still unclear when exactly the plan will come into effect, nor what the government costs will be.

“Our plan to make commonly used contraception free will give nine million Canadian women a free choice. That means more Canadian women have autonomy over their bodies and their lives,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference in Toronto on Saturday.

In Canada, the pill costs approximately 300 Canadian dollars (205 euros) annually. The costs for hormonal implants can amount to 500 Canadian dollars (about 340 euros). According to 2023 figures from the statistics office Statista, 73 percent of women in Canada use contraception. According to the new law, the reimbursement applies to all contraception for women, including the morning-after pill.

Full coverage of contraception is part of the Pharmacare Act announced in February, which should be the largest reform of Canada's health insurance law in decades. The federal government will work with provinces and territories to cover the high costs of a host of other medications as well.