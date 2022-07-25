Canada | Live: Pope gives first speech of visit to Canada’s indigenous people, expected to apologize for actions of Catholic school homes

Atrocities in Canadian schoolhouses have been considered a cultural genocide. The Pope will first speak in the community of Maskwacis, where one of Canada’s largest school houses operated.

Catholic the leader of the church, the pope Francis plans to apologize to survivors of Canada’s schoolhouse abuse. The news agency AFP and Kanadan tell about it, among others public broadcaster CBC.

Between 1869 and 1996, the Canadian government sent approximately 150,000 indigenous children to so-called to school homes, where they were separated from their families, language and culture. There were 139 schoolhouses across Canada, and the majority of them were maintained by the Catholic Church.

In school homes, many students were abused by their teachers, some died of starvation or travel diseases. At least 3,200 children died while in boarding schools, but the actual number of victims is believed to be much higher.

Since April of last year, approximately 1,300 unmarked graves have been found in the schoolyards. The rise of the disgrace of history back into the consciousness of the whole country has caused a scandal in the Canadian Catholic Church.

Canada’s Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Commission has called the events cultural genocide.

Pope is described his six-day visit as “repentant” and plans to personally apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in schoolhouse atrocities.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Canada, I am coming with you to meet the indigenous peoples. I hope, by God’s grace, that my penitential pilgrimage might contribute to the path of reconciliation that has already begun,” the Pope wrote on Twitter.

Representatives of indigenous peoples visited the Vatican in the spring to meet the Pope, who apologized already at that time. The new apology on Canadian soil is still meaningful to homeschool survivors and their families.

“I hope this visit is the beginning of a change in history, a change in how things are done and how we begin the journey towards recovery,” Canadian Confederation of Indigenous Peoples leader George Arcand Jr told the CBC.

A protester at the airport in Edmonton on Sunday held a sign that read “The Vatican cannot hide genocide”.

Pope arrived in Edmonton on Sunday local time. On Monday, he will visit, among other things, the community of Maskwacis, where one of Canada’s largest school houses operated.

After a moment of silent prayer at the cemetery, the Pope will give a speech in Spanish to around 15,000 listeners. After that, he will visit a Catholic church in Edmonton to give a speech to the indigenous people.

Later this week, the Pope will visit Quebec City and end his trip in Iqaluit, the capital of the northern territory of Nunavut.

The 85-year-old pope, who suffers from knee pain, was seen on Sunday using a wheelchair and a walking stick to move around.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) met Pope Francis, who arrived in Edmonton on Sunday. The pope, who moved around in a wheelchair, suffers from knee pain.

Pope Francis kissed the hand of indigenous Alma Desjarlais at Edmonton International Airport on Sunday.

Papal is also expected to hand over indigenous artefacts that have been stored in the Vatican for years.

“This means a lot to me,” said the 71-year-old Deborah Greyeyes for AFP. According to Greyeyes, everyone in his community is going to listen to the Pope’s speech.

“I think we also have to forgive at some point. A lot was taken away from us,” Greyeyes said.

Pope Francis is the second pope in history to travel to Canada. Pope John Paul II visited Canada twice, once in the 1980s and again in 2002.

