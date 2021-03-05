On Friday, the Health Authority of Canada authorized the use of the American “Johnson & Johnson” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

The vaccine is given in the form of a single dose, which gives it an advantage over other vaccines that have been approved so far in the world, which are taken in two doses, separated by 21 days.

This vaccine provides Canada with a fourth vaccination option against the virus, after it had approved three vaccines in the past.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, in a press conference, that 10 million doses of this vaccine are scheduled to arrive between now and next September.

Canada has already approved the Pfizer-Bionic, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. However, the vaccination campaign in the country is slowing due to late arrival of vaccine shipments.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be stored in regular refrigerators, which gives it an additional positive advantage over other vaccines that require very cold storage.

A week ago, the United States approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.