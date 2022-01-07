Unlike other countries, migrate to Canada It is easier, among other reasons, because it is a nation that welcomes immigrants and refugees as people who “enrich”, as the former Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marco Mendicino, made known.

“Even as we adapt to the extraordinary challenge of the covid-19 pandemic, we cannot lose sight of the enormous benefits that immigration presents for our prosperity and way of life. Newcomers bring their heritage and culture, but also their talents, ideas and perspectives“, said Mendicino in the annual report on immigration (2020) in front of the parliament.

During that session, the then portfolio manager highlighted the strategies that have been established by the Government to select immigrants and facilitate their arrival: “The Department’s world-class selection and settlement programs respond effectively to the large number of people seeking a new life and new opportunities in Canada.“he assured at the time.

Precisely, here we explain some of those programs.

Express Entry

This is a system that allows people who want to enter the country work in canada. Of course, they must be skilled workers.

Those interested must have basic knowledge of the language.

There are three categories: ‘Canadian Experience Class’, for those who have work experience in Canada and wish to reside; ‘Federal Skilled Worker Program’, for qualified workers with experience in the Foreign in managerial, professional or technical positions; and ‘Ferderal Skilles Trades Program’, for people qualified in a trade who demonstrate having a job offer.

If you consider that you are suitable for this program, you can apply at the canadian government page, but remember that if you are nominated by a company that has offered you some vacant it will be easier and you will get more points in the process.

Remember that mastery of the english or french it is important when applying to the program.

Immigrate as a provincial candidate

Frequently the provinces (Alberta, British Columbia, Manibota, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, among others) offer immigration programs aimed at certain groups that contribute to the economy of the region. For this, it is essential that the person wants to live in that area and that they have the skills, education and experience that the offer requires.

In general, the programs are aimed at students, entrepreneurs and specialized workers.

To access you must decide where you want to live and request a nomination to that Province.

Canada is one of the countries that best receives immigrants.

Caregivers

The North American country has a program for people who want to work temporarily or permanently, providing attention to children, the elderly or people with special medical needs.

At this time, the Resident Caregiver Program is closed, but you can participate in the Home Child Care Provider (HCCP) and Home Support Worker (HSW) pilot. These projects allow you to go to Canada with your family members with the aim of becoming permanent residents.

Of course, one of the requirements is to have knowledge and experience in this area and to handle the language. Also, you need a valid job offer.

Those who already work in Canada as caregivers, have facilities to obtain residency.

Immigrate as a freelancer

This program is aimed at experts in sports and cultural issues who are willing to contribute to the sport and to the Canadian entertainment industry.

In order to apply, you must have relevant experience in any of the aforementioned areas, comply with the medical conditions required by the program and demonstrate that you are capable of working on your own.

If you think you meet the requirements, you can find out how to apply here.

