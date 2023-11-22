Canada opened a humanitarian corridor dedicated that will grant permanent residence to foreign citizens Colombians, haitians and Venezuelansannounced Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. This program is valid for 11,000 people from participating countries and is now open to receive applications.

“Providing safe and legal pathways for displaced people to start new lives in Canada not only fulfills that commitment, but also strengthens our country through the profound contributions newcomers make to their communities – including growing our economy. and filling gaps in the labor market,” Miller said in a statement.

To be eligible to apply, You must be a Colombian, Haitian or Venezuelan citizen, located in Mexico, Central or South America, or the Caribbeanand be a spouse, common-law partner, child (regardless of age), grandchild, parent, grandparent or sibling of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident willing and eligible to support your application as a sponsor.

Besides, You must have a valid passport or an eligible travel document or identity card.and. Members of your immediate family (dependent children under 22, spouse or common-law partner) may be included on your application. The application must be submitted through the IRCC online portal.

An affidavit signed by the sponsor will be required, confirming your willingness to provide support in Canada. It is necessary to consider that the province of Quebec does not participate in this program.

Support they will receive through the humanitarian corridor in Canada

Those arriving in Canada through this new humanitarian corridor will receive pre-arrival services, including job skills assessment and referral to a settlement service provider in your community. They may also be eligible to receive transitional financial assistance from the Resettlement Assistance Program.

To be a sponsor, you must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, be 18 years or older and reside in Canada, outside the province of Quebec. He must not be subject to a removal order, detained in any penitentiary, jail, correctional facility or prison, or have been convicted of any crime in Canada. As a sponsor, his responsibilities include helping the applicant settle in Canada and providing support to their family members for one year as they integrate into their new life.

In addition to this new program, Canada announced an investment of CAD$75,000,000 six years in projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. These projects will strengthen asylum capacity and better integrate migrants and refugees into local communities and labor markets.