The Canada Government will launch a program to help companies for 6,500 million Canadian dollars (4,172 million euros) to look for new export markets and thus fall, the open tariff war with the United States of Donald Trump.

As the executive of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revealed, export companies will be able to access 5,000 million Canadian dollars (3,210 million euros) To cover the losses derived from delinquency or exchange fluctuationsFor example.

Then, Ottawa will put on the table another 1,000 million of Canadian dollars (641.9 million euros) that will be destined to support the agri -food sector.

Also, a credit line for 500 million of Canadian dollars (321 million euros) with advantageous conditions to compensate for signatures directly affected by US taxes or have their supply chains disrupted.

The American nation too will temporarily flexible benefits to which employees who see their working hours have access to a lower workload in their companies.