The game stopped at 3-0.

Canada has won the Czech World Championships 3-0 in the Junior World Hockey Semifinals. Canada, the host of the Edmonton Games, escaped to a 2-0 lead in the opening round with just over three minutes to go. Dylan Cozensin and Bowen Byramin hits.

The final scores of 3–0 finished in the final round to an empty goal Connor McMichael.

Previously, Russia and Finland had secured their semi-finals. The final semi-final team will survive later on Sunday morning as the United States and Slovakia play against each other.