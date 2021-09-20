Canadians were voting this Monday in an election that threatens to remove Justin Trudeau from power despite the fact that he summoned her himself, in what now seems like a big mistake. The prime minister in the summer bet on an early vote with the idea of ​​winning the majority of seats in parliament.

Polls indicate that Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a close contest against the Conservative Party and it is likely that it will win the most seats in Parliament, but still will not win a majority, which it will force him to depend on an opposition party.

Polling stations were first opened in the Atlantic coastal province of Newfoundland.

“Incredibly stupid”

Trudeau during a campaign event. Photo: Reuters

“Trudeau made an incredibly stupid error in judgment,” said Robert Bothwell, professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto.

Trudeau came to the election leading a stable minority government that was not under threat of being relieved.

The opposition has been relentless in criticizing Trudeau for calling early voting. two years before of the deadline out of personal ambition. The 49-year-old politician channeled the popularity of his father, the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015, but a combination of high expectations, overexposure and scandal they have worn it down politically.

Trudeau bets Canadians will reward him for Overcome the crisis the coronavirus better than most countries. Canada is now one of the most vaccinated nations in the world.

Legacy



Conservative opposition candidate Erin O’Toole. Photo: Reuters

His legacy includes embrace immigration at a time when the United States and other countries closed their doors. Too legalized cannabis across the country and introduced a carbon tax to combat climate change. And it maintained the free trade agreement with the United States and Mexico despite threats from former US President Donald Trump to scrap the agreement.

In case of winning, the conservative leader Erin O’Toole, who opposes restrictions over the coronavirus and mandatory vaccination, he promised to take a tougher position against China and move the Canadian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

