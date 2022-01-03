Relatives of victims of the downing of a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane over Iran in early 2020 are entitled to 107 million Canadian dollars (more than 74 million euros), a Canadian court ruled.











The Canadian state of Ontario court ruled in May that it was a terrorist act, paving the way for compensation.

Iran has previously said it was a mistake amid tensions, but has declined steps to offer compensation. Tehran believes that legal proceedings should take place in Iran.

Human error

The plane was shot down shortly after leaving Tehran on January 8, 2020 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who later blamed it on radar problems and human error. All 176 on board were killed, including 55 Canadians and 35 people living in Canada.

The relatives of six victims who say the missile attack was in retaliation for Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani, who was recently liquidated by the US, had asked for 1.5 billion Canadian dollars in damages from Iran.

Seize

Lawyers now want to seize Iranian assets in Canada and elsewhere, Canadian media reported. Canada, Ukraine, Sweden and the United Kingdom, countries whose residents have lost their lives, have threatened legal action if the Iranian government does not provide an acceptable response by January 5.