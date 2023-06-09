A farmer harvests corn on a farm in New Mexico, USA, in August 2022. Andrew Leighton (AP)

Canada has joined the United States this Friday in its dispute against Mexico over the partial ban on transgenic corn. The Executive led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tried to veto the use of genetically modified corn since 2020, with the argument of protecting native corn and the health of the population against agrochemicals, a decision that has aroused tensions with its neighbor north of the border. “Canada shares the concern of the United States that Mexico’s measures are not scientifically supported and have the potential to unnecessarily disrupt trade in the North American market,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

Mexico buys some 3,000 million dollars of this crop from the United States every year, so the decision of the López Obrador Administration in 2020 sparked a series of controversies between the two countries. The country has maintained the thesis of defending the health of its citizens, but the United States has asked several explanations about the scientific foundations on which they relied to make the decision. In the original decree, signed by López Obrador on December 31, 2020, it was not clear what type of corn the restrictions affected. Last February, and after constant complaints from the United States, Mexico relaxed the prohibitions and specified that they would exclusively affect its use for human consumption. In the statement from the Ministry of Economy, he defended that the measure would not affect imports or exports.

Canada has supported the decisions of the United States, which only a week ago requested “resolution” consultations with the TMEC, the free trade agreement between the three countries. “The Government of Canada is committed to science-based decision-making and the safety of food, feed and the environment, while supporting the ability of our farmers, workers and exporters to succeed in a sector innovative and sustainable agriculture”, he stated in the letter signed by the Minister of Commerce of Canada, Mary Ng, and the Minister of Agriculture, Marie-Claude Bibeau.

The explanations of the Canadian Executive are in line with the arguments used last week by Washington, when the US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, expressed the country’s concerns: “The United States has repeatedly expressed its concern that the biotechnological policies of Mexico are not based on science and threaten to disrupt US exports to Mexico to the detriment of agricultural producers, which in turn may exacerbate food security challenges.

