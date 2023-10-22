She added in a statement, “The analysis independently conducted by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command indicates with a high degree of confidence that Israel did not bomb Al-Ahli Hospital on October 17, 2023.”

The ministry indicated that the bombing was most likely caused by a missile accidentally launched from Gaza.

The French Military Intelligence Directorate said on Friday that the bombing of the Baptist Hospital was not carried out by an Israeli missile strike, but was most likely due to a mistake in launching a Palestinian missile.

The French Military Intelligence Directorate explained, “There is nothing that allows us to say that it was an Israeli strike, but the most likely (scenario) is that it was a Palestinian missile that was hit by something when it was launched.”

A French military intelligence official stated, “The nature of the explosion and communication with other intelligence partners lead me to confirm that there is no evidence that it was an Israeli strike. The most likely hypothesis is a Palestinian missile that exploded with a charge of about 5 kilograms.”

On the ground, the Directorate identified a gap, not a hole, one meter long, 75 centimeters wide, and 30 to 40 centimeters deep.

She explained, “It takes about five kilograms of explosive materials to cause this effect, certainly less than ten kilograms.”

She stressed that “the hypothesis of an Israeli bomb or missile is not possible, because the explosive charge for this type of weapon is no less than 250 kilograms. A missile of this type would have created a much larger hole,” noting that “the weight of five kilograms of the charge is consistent with the rockets in possession of the Palestinians or that they manufacture.”

Palestinian officials reported that 471 people were killed in the bombing that targeted Baptist Hospital late last Tuesday.

The Gaza Ministry of Health blamed the attack on an Israeli air strike, while Israel said the explosion occurred because militants fired a missile that missed its target.