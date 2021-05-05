Today, Wednesday, the Canadian authorities approved an important decision for a group of children regarding the emerging corona virus vaccine.

Canada decided to allow the use of the “Pfizer – Biontech” vaccine to vaccinate children from 12 to 15 years old.

Thus, Canada became the first country in the world to decide to use the “Fire-Bionic” vaccine to vaccinate this age group.

The country’s health authorities described this decision as a milestone in the battle against the epidemic.

The Canadian Ministry of Health said: “This is the first COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized for use in children in Canada, which marks a milestone in the country’s battle against the epidemic.”

The ministry stated, in a statement, that it had set a number of terms and conditions for the use of the vaccine, and required the producer to continue providing it with information on the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the vaccine in the youth age groups to ensure the continuation of its benefits once it was put on the market.

Last December, Canada approved the use of the vaccine for those aged 16 years or over.

Canada’s move, announced by the Ministry of Health today, comes before a similar decision is expected soon from regulatory authorities in the United States.

Today’s decision allows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to expand the vaccination campaign for teenagers.

And one dose of Corona vaccines was given to about 29.7 percent of the population in Canada, at least, according to the data.