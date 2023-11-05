It has never been easier to die in Canada.

A new report from the Canadian government shows that the number of people killed in assisted suicide has reached the highest point since the practice was legalized in 2016. Canada is now the country with the most deaths by euthanasia: 13,241 people were subjected to this type of procedure in 2022, which represents 4.1% of total deaths in the country in the year.

One way to understand the size of these numbers is to compare them to other statistics. The victims of homicides, traffic accidents and drownings in Canada in 2022, combined, do not reach 25% of the total deaths due to euthanasia in the country. In the province of Quebec, where Montreal is located, 6.6% of deaths (one in 15) were due to assisted suicide. The data appears in a report annual report recently released by the Canadian government’s Department of Health.

Since 2021, the assisted suicide process in Canada has become simple and quick — frighteningly simple and quick. It is possible to place an order in the morning and receive a lethal injection in the afternoon. This explains the expansion of euthanasia numbers in the country.

In absolute terms, Canada has already surpassed the Netherlands as the country with the most euthanasia deaths in the world. Proportionally, the Netherlands still has a higher rate (there, 5.1% of deaths in 2022 were due to euthanasia).

But it is likely that, starting next year, Canada will also occupy the top of the list in this criterion.

Minimum rejection

As of 2022, 16,104 Canadians have filed a request for euthanasia. Only 560 (3.5%) had their request rejected. The other untreated patients withdrew their request or died before euthanasia was authorized.

The average age of patients killed by euthanasia was 77 years, and cancer (63%) is cited as the most common reason. Other diseases commonly cited as a cause of assisted suicide were multiple sclerosis, dementia and Parkinson’s.

But the Canadian government report also shows more nebulous situations. In 2022, 463 people died by euthanasia even without having a fatal illness (the application of assisted suicide is also provided for by law in these cases, although normal ones require a 90-day wait). They were patients with neurological problems, multiple comorbidities or “other conditions”.

The document shows cases of people who had euthanasia accepted due to vision loss, hearing loss, “frequent falls”, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, diabetes, chronic pain or simple “weakness”.

Pro-euthanasia lobby

More than 1,800 Canadian healthcare professionals are authorized to perform assisted suicide (it is unclear how many of these require payment up front). The number increased by almost 20% in one year, and the category articulated itself to the point of organizing its own lobby to influence politicians. The doctors and nurses who perform euthanasia have their own association. The entity publicly states that these professionals have the “obligation” to offer assisted suicide to patients who meet the requirements. The law does not prohibit this from happening. Therefore, it is common for patients with serious illnesses (not necessarily in the terminal stage) to receive this type of proposal from healthcare professionals.

In the annual report, Health Minister Mark Holland says the government seeks to “promote the fundamental principles of safety, accessibility and protection of people who may be vulnerable, across the MAID system.” The acronym refers to the English term for “Medical Assistance in Death”.

Euthanasia involves an action to cause death (usually through the application of lethal substances). The practice differs from the call orthothanasiawhich is the simple suspension of medical care for patients in an irreversible situation.

The trivialization of euthanasia has generated criticism from conservative groups in Canada. In May of this year, for example, the bishops of the Catholic Church released a public letter asking the government to rethink plans to expand the euthanasia program.

Still, for the government, the increase in the number of people opting for assisted suicide is a convenient way to reduce spending on social security and health in a country that has an aging population and a system similar to the Brazilian SUS — with waiting lists. increasingly larger.

Cases are expected to increase in 2024

Euthanasia became legal in Canada seven years ago. But, since 2021, it is no longer necessary to have a terminal illness to request assisted suicide. Current standards establish that the patient must be of legal age and diagnosed with a serious and incurable medical condition, in a stage of irreversible decline and causing lasting psychological or physical suffering.

The number of people who resorted to assisted suicide has increased steadily since 2016. That year, there were 1,018 cases of euthanasia. In 2019, the number had quintupled. In 2021, the country surpassed the 10,000 deaths mark. Between 2021 and 2022, the jump was 31.2%.

The list of conditions accepted as justification for euthanasia is about to grow. From 2024, it will be possible to request assisted suicide based only on mental disorders — even if they are not fatal.

The big problem is that, by definition, a mental disorder calls into question the individual’s ability to choose. If someone has a mental illness severe enough to seek euthanasia, the mental illness probably also prevents them from freely deciding on their own death.

Asked about this at a hearing in the Canadian Parliament last year, doctor Derryck Smith — professor emeritus of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia, stated that the patient’s mental capacity is simply assumed. “Psychiatric patients, like anyone else, are presumed to be capable until proven otherwise. We don’t assume you’re not capable just because you have schizophrenia, depression, or a personality disorder,” he argued.

One survey Research carried out in February this year shows that, although they support legal euthanasia, the majority of Canadians are against the inclusion of mental disorders as a cause for assisted suicide.

Jet euthanasia

Canadian journalist Alexander Raikin, who has published a series of reports investigating the expansion of euthanasia in his country, explains that for people whose death is predictable, the process does not have any minimum wait. “Many patients requested euthanasia and died from euthanasia on the same day — and the request can be made via telemedicine,” he explained to the report from People’s Gazette.

Alexander adds that, unlike what happens in Belgium and the Netherlands, Canada does not require patients to seek some type of treatment before applying for assisted suicide. “Canada does not have any requirement for some basic medical treatment before a patient can request euthanasia,” he says.

In Canada, there are even nurses authorized to carry out the euthanasia process. In other words: it is possible to undergo assisted suicide without ever having been consulted by a doctor.

Jet euthanasia is authorized in cases where there is “predictable death”. The term doesn’t just apply to terminally ill patients (which, in medical terms, are those whose death is expected within the next six months). Someone who has just been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s may have more than a decade of life ahead of them, but as they have a serious, irreversible condition that will eventually lead to death, they can now request euthanasia immediately.

Pressure on the elderly

The rapid expansion of euthanasia in Canada may also be changing social norms around old age. Many elderly people began to feel pressured to opt for assisted suicide as a way to make their family’s lives easier.

Among those who underwent euthanasia in 2022, 35.3% of people cited “the burden on family, friends or caregivers” as the reason and 17.1% spoke of “isolation or loneliness” (respondents could give more than one answer) The real number may be even higher, as the data is reported to the government by doctors and not directly by patients.

For Alexander, the Canadian prime minister and his allies failed. “This is the opposite of what was promised by Canadian politicians like Justin Trudeau — and this is his initiative. They promised that no patient would die because they felt like a burden or had no support. And now that this is a problem, politicians don’t care,” he says.