In a statement posted on the official website, the agency said that “foreign caregivers are invaluable to Canadian families,” and stressed that the new programs “Home care workers will be provided with permanent residence (PR) upon arrival in Canada“.
The statement also states that “They will be allowed to work for organizations that provide temporary or part-time care to semi-independent people or those recovering from an injury or illness.” The program that will provide invaluable facilities to foreign citizens was born to replace the “Home Child Care Provider Pilot Program” and the “Child Care Support Workers Pilot Program.” home”.
According to information collected by the agency, in June 2014 the Live-In Caregiver Program had 60,000 workersof which less than one percent remains today. Another important fact mentioned by the organization is that As of April 30, 204, almost 5,700 caregivers and their family members achieved permanent resident status since the launch of the previous programs in 2019.
Requirements for the work program in Canada
If you are interested in applying to the work program that offers the possibility of obtaining permanent residence in Canada, you must make sure that meet the following requirements established by the Canadian government:
- Achieve a minimum level 4 according to the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB)
- Have the equivalent of a Canadian high school diploma
- Have recent and relevant work experience
- Receiving an offer for a full-time home care job
