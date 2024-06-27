Through a press release issued on the official government website, the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the launch of a new program that seeks to support foreign caregivers and will grant them permanent residency in case they meet certain requirements.

Based on the work of foreign citizens, Canada found a solution for the care of children, older adults and people with disabilities, and that is why it confirmed the Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026, which aims to admit more as Canadian citizens. of 15,000 caregivers over the next two years.

In a statement posted on the official website, the agency said that “foreign caregivers are invaluable to Canadian families,” and stressed that the new programs “Home care workers will be provided with permanent residence (PR) upon arrival in Canada“.

The statement also states that “They will be allowed to work for organizations that provide temporary or part-time care to semi-independent people or those recovering from an injury or illness.” The program that will provide invaluable facilities to foreign citizens was born to replace the “Home Child Care Provider Pilot Program” and the “Child Care Support Workers Pilot Program.” home”.

According to information collected by the agency, in June 2014 the Live-In Caregiver Program had 60,000 workersof which less than one percent remains today. Another important fact mentioned by the organization is that As of April 30, 204, almost 5,700 caregivers and their family members achieved permanent resident status since the launch of the previous programs in 2019.

Requirements for the work program in Canada

If you are interested in applying to the work program that offers the possibility of obtaining permanent residence in Canada, you must make sure that meet the following requirements established by the Canadian government: