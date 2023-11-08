This Billie Jean King Cup did not start well for the host Spain, defeated by Canada in the first match of the group stage of the Finals thanks to the double defeat in the individual rounds. She started the day off with the unexpected fall of Rebeka Masarova against Marina Stakusic (6-3 and 6-1, in 1h 09m) and despite struggling in the second match, she ended up bowing down. Sara Sorribes emptied herself against Leylah Fernandez in almost three hours of fighting, but the outcome (7-6(8) and 7-6(7)) decided a tie that complicates the circumstances of Anabel Medina’s team, forced tomorrow to win the Friday to Poland to maintain the chances of reaching the semifinals on Saturday. Fortune did not smile in the doubles, resolved at dawn (1.03): the two soloists lost to Eugénie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski: 6-2 and 7-5. In Seville, for now, a painful experience.

The story started late and badly, two hours late compared to the estimated time due to the delay of the previous duels and in the form of a trap. Nobody counted on it. To start with, a jug of cold water in La Cartuja. A slap. Triple defeat (0-3). Not a set in your pocket. There was no lack of attitude or drive, but there was success and some fire, more rebellion. Trust. Spain entered the competition on the wrong foot, with a defeat that was not part of the plans – 193 places difference between them – and difficult to digest in the opening. The debutant Stakusic (18 years old, 258th in the world) took advantage of the nervousness of Masarova (24th and 65th) to win the point and tilt the series in favor of Canada, whose coach, Heidi El Tabakh, was looking for the surprise effect and achieved it. Wow she did get it.

“It has been a combination of everything,” reasoned the Spanish woman, born in Basel. “Between it being the first game, the nerves of playing at home, she didn’t give anything away… It hasn’t been an easy situation. I have been improving as the game progressed, but I was tense and I couldn’t quite find my best feelings. I didn’t see very well where to enter it. Despite being so young and having the public against [4.000 personas], has been very balanced and solid the entire time. She has given away very little, good for her. We will have to see what is decided in the coming days; If I have to play again I will be more prepared,” Masarova lamented, a bet that surprised, but to a certain extent logical.

Without competition rhythm and absent since the beginning of July due to a spinal injury, Paula Badosa witnessed the debut from the side, trusting that her substitute would open the crossing successfully. However, Masarova found the scene extremely burdensome, hesitant and imprecise, increasingly out of tune as she tried things and found no reward. She didn’t get anything. With a magnificent height (1.86), she encountered an opponent who, despite being an upstart, performed without a single doubt. The same gesture from start to finish. The good run this season was of no use to the Spaniard and she ended up giving in to the coldness of her rival; above all, to her own desperation.

No edge

When delivered, his service record reflected 33 errors, compared to only nine for Stakusic. “I’m not happy with my level,” said Masarova, who had previously played four matches in the competition, two wins and two losses; the balance is now negative. Sorribes immediately picked up the baton and, with the current already against him, he had to row and row and row in the fight against Fernandez. The Canadian, a suggestive project that has fallen into disrepair after having starred in a brilliant emergence two years ago, when she reached the final of the US Open at 19, has almost all the virtues and few deficiencies. She is astute, reads intelligently and does not lack courage; she combines subtlety with determination, and in physical terms. She saved three set points and converted the only one she attempted in the first set. Then, between comings and goings, she pulled herself together to finally decide on a very tough encounter.

That first round lasted almost an hour and a half, and the continuation followed the same parameters: a face to face of maximum intensity. He defeated the Valencian, but was unable to maintain the distance (5-2) and in the tiebreaker he once again collided with the more seasoned version of Fernandez, who annulled two other options. For Sorribes, 10 series and 11 individual matches (balance of 6-5), he had plenty of the usual pride and lacked edge; He was also penalized for double faults (5) and poor percentage with second serves (36%). All the momentum collided with the Canadian’s technical repertoire, which adds no little courage to the good forms. She doesn’t wrinkle either. The clock stopped at 2h 53, and the Spanish team lost the first series. Without spark or response, she failed to even scratch the precious comfort of the double. From denial to denial. It’s an ugly outlook, but still remediable. Poland on the horizon.

In the other match of the day, Italy beat France 2-1 thanks to the victories of Martina Trevisan (2-6, 6-2 and 6-2 against Alize Cornet) and Jasmine Paolini (7-6(6), 5-7 and 6-4 to Caroline Garcia). They add their good work to that of the previous day by the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

