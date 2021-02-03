The Canadian government is the first in the world to consider the ‘Proud Boys’ group as a terrorist organization. Twelve other far-right and radical Islamism entities associated with the Al-Qaeda group and the self-proclaimed Islamic State also made the list.

In late January, the Canadian Parliament passed a motion to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to designate the neo-fascist group ‘Proud Boys’ as a terrorist movement, a process based on Canada’s Penal Code.

A week later, the group entered the list of entities that Canada considers to be terrorists. Among the arguments for joining the ‘Proud Boys’ to this list were the support that the group openly makes for acts of violence, in addition to its “fundamental role” in the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, which left five dead, including a Capitol police officer.

The announcement of the Ministry of Public Security of Canada was made through a statement in which this entity indicated that ‘Proud Boys’ is “a neo-fascist organization that engages in political violence” and whose members “defend misogynistic, Islamophobic, ideologies. anti-Semites, anti-immigrants and white supremacists. “

Hatred in any form has no place in Canada. Today, @BillBlair announced that 13 groups will be added to the Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremism list. These classifications will help keep our communities safe, now and in the future. https://t.co/Q3uyHkH2Og – Maryam Monsef (@MaryamMonsef) February 3, 2021

A group with racist bases fueled by Donald Trump’s speech

The group ‘Proud Boys’ was founded in 2016 by the journalist and co-founder of Vice Media, the Canadian of British origin Gavin McInnes, who currently lives in the United States. McInnes created a kind of “fraternity” that only accepts men as members.

Those who form the group define themselves as “chauvinists” proud of Western culture, however, experts who study extremist movements in the United States designate them as “a hateful group with a racist speech.” Stories of street fights weigh on his record, including against protesters from the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

The entity gained attention when former US President Donald Trump mentioned them during the first presidential debate in September 2020, weeks before the presidential elections. On that occasion, Joe Biden and the moderator asked him to disown this group. Far from it, Trump ordered them to “back off and be ready.”

According to Ottawa, the group was part of the violent mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, after attending a Trump rally days before, who denounced for months, and without foundation, fraud in the elections of November.

Added to the Canadian parliament’s decision is last week’s warning from the US Department of Homeland Security about the threat of “ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of government authority and the presidential transition.”

The consequences for ‘Proud Boys’ to be classified as a terrorist group by the Canadian government are several: the Police can confiscate the properties of the group or its members; banks can seize your assets and even be denied entry to Canada.

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, and arrested the day before the assault on the Capitol. © Stepanhie Keith / AFP

Canada designates other far-right groups and radical Islamism as terrorist groups

Canadian Public Security Minister Bill Blair said three other far-right groups were added to the designation of the ‘Proud Boys’ as a terrorist group. They are ‘Atomwaffen Division’, ‘The Base’ and ‘Russian Imperial Movement’.

“These groups are active in Canada and around the world. (…) Their violent actions and rhetoric are fueled by white supremacy, anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, Islamophobia and misogyny,” Blair said.

Other entities added to the country’s list of terrorist organizations are groups linked to Al-Qaeda: the Frente al Nusra, the Front de Libération du Macina and Ansar Edine; five affiliates of the self-proclaimed Islamic State established in West Africa, the Greater Sahara, Libya, East Asia and Bangladesh; as well as Hizb al-Mujahideen, a militant liberation group from Kashmir.

With Reuters, EFE and local media