Canada | In Canada, there are warnings of serious wildfires – approximately 3.3 million hectares of land burned in a month

Wildfire risk is predicted to increase in June and remain higher than usual throughout the country throughout the summer.

Canada’s authorities are warning of a serious wildfire risk in the coming months.

In Canada, huge areas of forest have burned recently, from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific coast. According to the authorities, about 3.3 million hectares have burned.

“According to our modelling, a serious wildfire season may arrive in the summer,” said the country’s prime minister Justin Trudeau.

According to experts, hot and dry weather can be expected in the summer. According to some forecasts, Canada could be in for its worst wildfire season ever. The fires have now already destroyed an area ten times larger than average.

Wildfire risk is predicted to increase in June and remain higher than usual throughout the country throughout the summer.

“Each province and region must be on high alert,” said the country’s minister of natural resources Jonathan Wilkinson.

Bridge at the moment, around 26,000 people are waiting to get back home. During the month, around 120,000 people have had to leave their homes at least temporarily due to fires.

In Canada, more than 400 wild and forest fires are currently raging across the country. Of these, almost 250 fires are out of control.

According to experts, climate change and the record temperatures it brings are fueling the fires.