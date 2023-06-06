Tuesday, June 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Canada | In Canada, there are warnings of serious wildfires – approximately 3.3 million hectares of land burned in a month

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Canada | In Canada, there are warnings of serious wildfires – approximately 3.3 million hectares of land burned in a month

Wildfire risk is predicted to increase in June and remain higher than usual throughout the country throughout the summer.

Canada’s authorities are warning of a serious wildfire risk in the coming months.

In Canada, huge areas of forest have burned recently, from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific coast. According to the authorities, about 3.3 million hectares have burned.

“According to our modelling, a serious wildfire season may arrive in the summer,” said the country’s prime minister Justin Trudeau.

According to experts, hot and dry weather can be expected in the summer. According to some forecasts, Canada could be in for its worst wildfire season ever. The fires have now already destroyed an area ten times larger than average.

Wildfire risk is predicted to increase in June and remain higher than usual throughout the country throughout the summer.

“Each province and region must be on high alert,” said the country’s minister of natural resources Jonathan Wilkinson.

See also  Training The aim is to deepen the co-operation between the vocational school and the upper secondary school in the reform - the number of organizers is decreasing

Bridge at the moment, around 26,000 people are waiting to get back home. During the month, around 120,000 people have had to leave their homes at least temporarily due to fires.

In Canada, more than 400 wild and forest fires are currently raging across the country. Of these, almost 250 fires are out of control.

According to experts, climate change and the record temperatures it brings are fueling the fires.

#Canada #Canada #warnings #wildfires #approximately #million #hectares #land #burned #month

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“She is an incredible woman”, Alejandro Sanz defends Rachel Valdés, against attacks after the separation

"She is an incredible woman", Alejandro Sanz defends Rachel Valdés, against attacks after the separation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result